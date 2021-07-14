Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,192 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

