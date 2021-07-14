Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 36,440 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,020,000.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

