Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Bank7 stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

