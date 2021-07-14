Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 552,769 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 538,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 464,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $636.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.