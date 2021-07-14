Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of CryoLife worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $195,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

