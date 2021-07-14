Bart Volkmer Sells 90,133 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45.

NYSE:DBX opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

