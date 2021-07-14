Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.87 ($92.78).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.90 ($79.88) on Monday. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion and a PE ratio of -274.90.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

