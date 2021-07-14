BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,739 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock worth $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $63,423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $68.96. 3,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Kowal sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $266,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 498,851 shares of company stock worth $32,716,129. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

