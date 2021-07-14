BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $628,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. 2,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,666. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

