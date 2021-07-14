BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

