BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 5,528 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,737. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $70.79 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77.

