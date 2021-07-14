BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 6,129 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,242,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 125,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $108.70. 413,004 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

