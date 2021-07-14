BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

EWG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. 83,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,150. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

