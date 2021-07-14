Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys Shares of 79,374 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 79,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. CAE accounts for approximately 0.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

