BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $21.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00092617 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

