Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $50.18 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $11.60 or 0.00035326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00116220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00151177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,837.50 or 0.99969214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00953106 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,324,444 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.