BEPRO Network Achieves Market Cap of $22.29 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $22.29 million and $316,280.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00862057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

