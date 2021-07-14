BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 184,903 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 165.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 161,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.84.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

