Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $666.66. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,383. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $466.23 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $615.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

