Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $123.00 price target on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $119.54 and last traded at $119.40, with a volume of 7050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.91.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven’s migraine drug, Nurtec has shown promising results in studies and its orally dissolving formulation is driving sales. The company has several other late-stage candidates in its pipeline with encouraging progress. Moreover, its agreements to boost pipeline have boosted its pipeline. However, Biohaven is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of Nurtec. The company will likely face stiff competition as Nurtec targets a market with several established and big pharma companies. Any setback to its pipeline’s progress will also adversely impact the company’s prospects. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q2 results after the company announced encouraging preliminary sales of Nurtec for Q2. The company has a record of negative earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

BHVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after acquiring an additional 247,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

