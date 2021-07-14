Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven’s migraine drug, Nurtec has shown promising results in studies and its orally dissolving formulation is driving sales. The company has several other late-stage candidates in its pipeline with encouraging progress. Moreover, its agreements to boost pipeline have boosted its pipeline. However, Biohaven is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of Nurtec. The company will likely face stiff competition as Nurtec targets a market with several established and big pharma companies. Any setback to its pipeline’s progress will also adversely impact the company’s prospects. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q2 results after the company announced encouraging preliminary sales of Nurtec for Q2. The company has a record of negative earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $121.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 88,521 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $31,345,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

