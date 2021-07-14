BIT Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,515 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 254% compared to the average volume of 994 call options.

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.75.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 437.50%. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

