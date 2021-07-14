Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Achieves $90,493.52 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $90,493.52 and $36.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.