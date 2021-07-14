Bitgear Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,891.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $735,939.94 and $48,891.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00114822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00151773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,054.56 or 1.00451635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00951014 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

