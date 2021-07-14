BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268,481.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00.

BL traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

