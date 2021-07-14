BlackRock Inc. Acquires 922 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

SUNS opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

SUNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLR Senior Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.