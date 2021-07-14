BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 250,068.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMOS stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

