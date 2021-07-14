BlackRock Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,852 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AG opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

