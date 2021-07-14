BlackRock Inc. Purchases 115,442 Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,442 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Puxin were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 246,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEW opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Puxin Limited has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

