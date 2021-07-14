BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.37. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

LightPath Technologies Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH).

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.