BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.42. Approximately 415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.