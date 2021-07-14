Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,684.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Blucora’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOR. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

