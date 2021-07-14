Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Blucora alerts:

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,684.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.