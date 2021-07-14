BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

