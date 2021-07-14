BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.17 ($68.44).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.83 ($59.80). 3,446,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.05.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

