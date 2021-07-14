Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.03.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 3,188,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.