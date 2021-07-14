BoutsPro Market Capitalization Tops $762,210.54 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 215.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 129.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $762,210.54 and approximately $10.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00861101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005348 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.