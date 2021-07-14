BOX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00236892 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000813 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.