Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.68

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 25658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

