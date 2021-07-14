Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.71. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.