Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Syneos Health accounts for 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.82. 623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,772,353 shares of company stock valued at $549,911,354 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Barclays raised their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

