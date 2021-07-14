Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,607 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.24. 991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,055. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.