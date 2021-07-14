Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the June 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRID opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

