Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report sales of $996.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $951.10 million. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

