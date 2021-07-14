Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,154 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

BMY opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.