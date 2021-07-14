Broadcom Inc. (NYSE:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NYSE:AVGO) to post sales of $6.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $27.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.61 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

NYSE:AVGO opened at $484.01 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.11, for a total transaction of $493,016.60.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

