Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $3,555,000.00. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 175,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,676 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.84. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.