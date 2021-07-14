Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Million

Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post $86.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.97 million and the highest is $87.40 million. InterDigital reported sales of $104.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $335.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.70 million to $335.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $335.94 million to $371.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in InterDigital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.