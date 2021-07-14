Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $3.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the lowest is $3.80. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $23.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

