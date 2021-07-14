Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.12 Million

Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NYSE:OKTA) will report $295.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Okta reported sales of $200.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,203 shares of company stock valued at $50,059,402.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $249.09 on Wednesday. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

